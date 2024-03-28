'Hold and secure' placed on Chesley school during police search

It’s business as usual Thursday morning after a school in Chesley was placed in a ‘hold and secure’ Wednesday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police got a report of a robbery in a wooded area in the town.

Out of an abundance of caution police said a nearby elementary school was placed in the hold and secure while officers responded.

According to police, there was a thorough search of the area.

No other details have been provided.