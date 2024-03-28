LONDON
London

    • 'Hold and secure' placed on Chesley school during police search

    OPP searching a wooded area in Chesley after reports of a robbery on March 27, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) OPP searching a wooded area in Chesley after reports of a robbery on March 27, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    It’s business as usual Thursday morning after a school in Chesley was placed in a ‘hold and secure’ Wednesday morning.

    Just after 11:30 a.m., police got a report of a robbery in a wooded area in the town.

    Out of an abundance of caution police said a nearby elementary school was placed in the hold and secure while officers responded.

    According to police, there was a thorough search of the area.

    No other details have been provided.

