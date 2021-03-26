MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Golfers can tee off at two of the City of London's courses starting Saturday, but don't worry, if you'd rather hit the slopes that's still an option too.

The city has announced that the Thames Valley Golf Course and Fanshawe Golf Course will reopen to the public Saturday at 9 a.m.

Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement, “London’s golf courses offer our residents the opportunity to get out and be active while practicing physical distancing...It's another big sign of spring with golf on the horizon. I encourage those who may not have considered golf before to play a round at one of the city’s courses.”

COVID-19 protocols and physical distancing measure are in place. More details and booking are available here.

But if you're not a golfer, Boler Mountain will have runs open this weekend, though tubing is done for the season.

Skiiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All tickets must be booked in advance at bolermountain.com.