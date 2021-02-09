LONDON, ONT. -- It was just two weeks ago, that Boler Mountain announced its season was over before it even began, but a lot can change in two weeks.

Since that time COVID-19 numbers across the region have dropped, students returned to class, and the province announced the stay-at-home order for London and surrounding areas will end Feb. 16.

As the news came down from the province the not-for-profit announced it would be reopening next week.

Skiers and snowboarders will be allowed to hit the slopes once again beginning Tuesday, the same day the stay at home order is expected to lift.

When Boler made the decision to close Ontario was the only jurisdiction in North America that had not allowed for alpine skiing during the pandemic.

Tubing runs are also expected to open.

All lift tickets and tubing tickets must be purchased online and in advance.