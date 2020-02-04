WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Stratford man faces two counts of attempted murder following a hit-and-run collision last week in Stratford.

Police say a 35-year-old man remains in critical, but stable condition in a London hospital after being hit by a vehicle behind a convenience store in Stratford last Thursday.

Stratford police also say a 27-year-old woman jumped out of the way of the “speeding” truck.

According to investigators, the suspect and victims “crossed paths” inside the convenience store.

When pair left the store, they reportedly saw a truck speeding right at them.

The woman jumped out the way, but the man was hit by the truck. He suffered critical injuries, and was rushed to hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police say the accused was identified through surveillance video from the store, and was arrested on Jan. 31.

The Stratford man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of failing to stop following an accident causing bodily harm.

He was released on bail on Monday.