Highway 402 reopens Christmas Day, other regions still grappling with road closures
The past several days have been a whirlwind for provincial police, first responders and snow removal crews as Friday’s fierce winter storm shut down major highways and the roadways of entire counties in southwestern Ontario.
As of Monday morning, here is an update on the highways and major roads across the London, Ont. region that are reopened and roads that currently remain closed.
London, Ont. region
Highway 402 between London and Sarnia was shut down early Friday afternoon after multiple collisions and hazardous driving conditions crippled the highway. As of noon on Sunday, traffic in both directions on Highway 402 was reopened to motorists, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.
Highway 401 was also shut down by OPP over the weekend between Tilbury and Putnam Road, but the entire stretch of Highway 401 in the West Region was reopened as of Saturday night.
On Saturday, the OPP Highway Safety Division said on Twitter that more than 500 collisions had been reported in the West Region, but that there were no reported fatalities.
Middlesex County OPP respond to multiple crashes on Highway 402 between London and Sarnia, Ont. on Dec. 23-24, 2022 and as a result have closed the highway. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)
Huron County
Huron County was particularly battered by Friday’s storm, with OPP declaring over the weekend that all roads in the county were closed due to dangerous weather conditions.
London Road (County Road 4) between Clinton and Teeswater, and London Road between Clinton and Exeter was reopened by OPP on Monday. On Sunday, OPP said London Road between Clinton to Blyth had also been reopened.
Bluewater Highway between Amberley and Goderich was reopened by OPP early Monday afternoon.
As of Monday morning, Bluewater Highway (Highway 21) from Blyth Road to Amberley Road, Wingham to Teeswater, Amberley Road (Highway 86) from Bluewater Highway to Molesworth and Belgrave Road from Bluewater Highway to London Road remain closed.
Blyth Road (County Road 25) is open, and all county roads south of Blyth Road are also open, according to OPP.
On Sunday afternoon, OPP said on Twitter that Bluewater Highway between Grand Bend and Goderich and Huron Road (Highway 8) between Goderich and Clinton is open.
According to a tweet from OPP on Sunday, Huron Road (Highway 8) between Clinton and Seaforth remains closed.
Blizzard conditions in Wingham in the afternoon of Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Bruce County
Bruce County was particularly battered by Friday’s storm, with OPP declaring over the weekend that all roads in the county were closed. As of Monday morning, many roads remain closed due to poor visibility.
According to the Bruce County website, Bruce Road 20 from Highway 21 to Bruce Road 33 (Bruce Power), Bruce Road 10 from Chesley to Tara, Bruce Road 10 from Tara to Highway 21, and Bruce Road 9 from Hwy 6 to Lions Head remain closed.
Bruce Road 28 from Bruce Road 6 East to MacIntosh was opened on Monday morning, according to the Bruce County website.
As of Monday afternoon, Highway 6 between Wiarton and Ferndale was reopened.
Lambton County
According to a press release from the County of Lambton, the significant weather event declared earlier for the region has ended as of 11 a.m. on Monday.
Crews continue to clear county roads, and the county specifies the end of the declaration only apply to county roads and not municipal roads or provincial highways.
“Anyone travelling is encouraged to continue to exercise extreme caution on the roads and drive according to the weather conditions,” the release reads.
OPP are on scene on Highway 401 between Tilbury and London, Ont. following multiple crashes on Dec. 23, 2022. (Source: Elgin County OPP)
Perth County
Perth County was battered by Friday’s storm, with OPP declaring over the weekend that all roads in the county were closed.
According to OPP, the county is still seeing “significant” weather events due to blowing and drifting snow. Most major roads are now open in Perth County, but as of Monday morning OPP advise against non-essential travel.
On Sunday, OPP said Highway 8 from Seaforth to New Hamburg and Highway 7 from Stratford to Middlesex is open.
Please note: This list only includes major roads in the region and updates provided by Ontario Provincial Police and local municipalities. For a full comprehensive list of current road conditions, including closures and road reopening’s, please visit the Ontario 511 website.
Snow covered Highway 401 on Friday December 23, 2022 (Jim Knight/CTV London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, a British historian, an Italian archeologist, and an American preschool teacher are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020.
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
The gangster-turned-cop racing to save Chinatown's underworld history
Armed with an iPhone, a microphone and a lifetime's worth of connections with former cops and criminals, Michael Moy is racing to capture a piece of New York City's forgotten history. Moy operates a YouTube Channel called Chinatown Gang Stories, which he launched six months ago.
Texas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop: White House
The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve.
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
Argentina's Martinez celebrates World Cup victory with new tattoo
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrated Argentina's World Cup win with a commemorative tattoo of the team's championship trophy.
Watch the best caught-on-camera moments of 2022
CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of its most-watched videos of 2022, from a high-speed collision with a slow-moving sloth to a prince throwing a tantrum.
Kitchener
-
Suspects steal merchandise during morning break-in to commercial business
Police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Kitchener that resulted in stolen merchandise.
-
Police search for driver in Kitchener hit-and-run involving pedestrian
A pedestrian is expected to recover after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Kitchener, say police.
-
Tents damaged in downtown Kitchener fire
A fire broke out in Kitchener over the weekend in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West — an area where those experiencing homelessness have lived for months.
Windsor
-
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
-
Impaired driver crashes into vehicle after attempting to evade R.I.D.E. check: LaSalle police
A 54-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle while attempting to evade a R.I.D.E. check last week, LaSalle police said.
-
Most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2022
Neighbour disputes, the so-called Freedom Convoy and bridge blockade, a concerning poster at a LaSalle high school, and how one man saved money in the midst of inflation contributed to the most-read CTV Windsor stories of 2022.
Barrie
-
Top 10 stories that made news in 2022 across the region
Here is a look at the top 10 most significant stories that made news in 2022 across the region.
-
Weather conditions close Highway 11 from area north of Orillia to Huntsville
The highway is closed in both directions from Kilworthy Road, just north of Orillia, to Novar Road, which is north of Huntsville.
-
Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario plunging into energy storage as electricity supply crunch looms
Ontario is staring down an electricity supply crunch and amid a rush to secure more power, it is plunging into the world of energy storage — a relatively unknown solution for the grid that experts say could also change energy use at home.
-
Suspect arrested Christmas Eve was harassing ex-spouse, Elliot Lake police say
Christmas Eve at 10:20 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call that someone was kicking in the door of a residence on Dieppe Avenue in Elliot Lake.
-
Elliot Lake fugitive arrested in Sudbury
A suspect from Elliot Lake wanted on numerous charges, including skipping court, has been arrested in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
CN aiming to have rail line open Monday night to allow trains to move following derailment
CN says it is working to restore some train service along the busy Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor by Tuesday after a derailment on Christmas Eve during a major winter storm stopped all train traffic, including Via Rail, for days.
-
Roads reopen in Prince Edward County after storm shuts down region
Days after a major winter storm pummelled parts of the region, some roads in Prince Edward County are now open.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Boxing Day
With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, some closures will be extended beyond Dec. 26 to include the 27th as well.
Toronto
-
Ontario plunging into energy storage as electricity supply crunch looms
Ontario is staring down an electricity supply crunch and amid a rush to secure more power, it is plunging into the world of energy storage — a relatively unknown solution for the grid that experts say could also change energy use at home.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto on Boxing Day
Monday and Tuesday come with a few store and service closures for Toronto.
-
CN aiming to have rail line open Monday night to allow trains to move following derailment
CN says it is working to restore some train service along the busy Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor by Tuesday after a derailment on Christmas Eve during a major winter storm stopped all train traffic, including Via Rail, for days.
Montreal
-
Mid-week thaw coming to southern Quebec, thousands still without power
Quebecers in several regions will see a mid-week thaw as temperatures soar into the holiday weekend. For the first time in days, there is no weather warning for southern Quebec after the region was pounded with blizzard-like conditions and power outages that affected more than 350,000 households province-wide.
-
Via Rail cancels all trains between Toronto and Montreal on Boxing Day
A Christmas Eve train derailment is continuing to cause holiday headaches for tavellers as Via Rail cancelled all of its trains serving Toronto to Montreal on Boxing Day.
-
Survey suggests Quebecers expected to return to in-store shopping for Boxing Day deals
A survey released this fall by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) suggests that consumers may be lured into shopping on Boxing Day on Monday to take advantage of holiday deals.
Atlantic
-
Electricity outages persist for 2,000 NB Power customers
NB Power says about 2,000 customers remain without electricity Monday following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Search underway for missing fisherman off N.S. coast
A search is underway for a fisherman who officials say went overboard from a 39-foot vessel early Monday morning off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle five fires over Christmas weekend
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a very busy Christmas weekend, responding to five fires within a 12-hour timeframe.
-
The Leaf closed due to burst water pipe
A new attraction at Assiniboine Park has been temporarily closed due to a burst water pipe.
-
'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights
Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.
Calgary
-
Fire at southeast Calgary fourplex sends one person to hospital, displaces others
One person is in hospital and others are without a home in the aftermath of a Christmas evening fire at a fourplex in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary police seek dash cam footage to aid in Christmas Eve impaired driving investigation
If you've got dash cam footage of a particular time and place, Calgary police want it as they continue an impaired driving investigation from Christmas Eve.
-
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Edmonton
-
'Hundreds' of Canadians stranded for days in Mexico after Sunwing cancellations
Hundreds of Canadians are stranded in Cancun, Mexico and don't know how they'll get home after their Sunwing flights were cancelled last week.
-
Witnesses wanted in hit-and-run crash with firearm: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for anyone who may have seen a hit-and-run crash that happened in south Edmonton in early December.
-
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
Vancouver
-
Surrey man charged in connection to 2021 Coquitlam shooting
A 26-year-old Surrey resident is facing four charges in connection to a 2021 shooting near the border of Burnaby and Coquitlam.
-
Heavy rain, high winds and King Tides bring potential for Boxing Day flooding, damage in Metro Vancouver
A pair of winter storms is forecast to hit the Lower Mainland Sunday night through Tuesday, coinciding with extreme high tides that could cause flooding and damage to coastal infrastructure.
-
Winning Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket purchased in Surrey, $5M waiting to be claimed
Five million dollars is waiting to be claimed by the person who scored the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot in Surrey last week.