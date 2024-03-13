Highway 21 reopen in Huron County following fatal crash
A 58-year-old resident of Bluewater has died after a transport truck and a minivan collided in Huron County.
Around 6:45 a.m., multiple emergency crews were dispatched to Bluewater Highway (Highway 21), about 15 kilometres north of Grand Bend.
Arriving just north of the intersection with Sararas Road, officers discovered both vehicles in the eastern ditch.
The minivan had extensive front-end damage.
“Unfortunately, as a result of the collision, one driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” said OPP Const. Craig Soldan. “It’s a 58-year-old from Bluewater who has passed away.”
The driver of the transport was not injured during the collision.
Reconstruction of the crash scene lasted several hours and Bluewater Highway between Sararas Road and Zurich-Hensall Road reopened around 5:30 p.m.
(Source: Google)“It’s early in the investigation, but it looks as though the minivan may have gone over into the southbound lane and collided with the tractor-trailer,” said Soldan.
The tractor-trailer was carrying a full load at the time of the crash.
Soldan added the investigation is complex and will take several more hours to complete.
The family of the person who died has been told of their passing.
“It’s just tragic and our hearts go out to the family,” he added with compassion.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Obituary Kim Rudd, former Ontario Liberal MP and entrepreneur, dies at 66
Kim Rudd, a former Liberal MP who represented a southern Ontario riding, has died.
Landslide in Los Angeles neighbourhood of expensive homes destroys house, threatens others
A landslide reduced a Los Angeles house under renovation to a jumble of lumber, pulled the pool and deck away from a second home, and left the pool at a third residence on the edge of a huge fissure early Wednesday.
Trump launched CIA covert influence operation against China: Reuters exclusive
Two years into office, then-U.S. president Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government, according to former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the highly classified operation.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Christie Brinkley diagnosed with skin cancer
Model, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley announced that she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
What's Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more
Math enthusiasts around the world, from college kids to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day on Thursday. Here's a little more about the holiday's origin and how it's celebrated today.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
'We own it': Canadian game Canuckle says Wordle owner hasn't sent it copyright notice yet
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.