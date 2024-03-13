Highway 21 reopen in Huron County following fatal crash

LONDON
    A 58-year-old resident of Bluewater has died after a transport truck and a minivan collided in Huron County.

    Around 6:45 a.m., multiple emergency crews were dispatched to Bluewater Highway (Highway 21), about 15 kilometres north of Grand Bend.

    Arriving just north of the intersection with Sararas Road, officers discovered both vehicles in the eastern ditch.

    The minivan had extensive front-end damage.

    “Unfortunately, as a result of the collision, one driver has been pronounced deceased at the scene,” said OPP Const. Craig Soldan. “It’s a 58-year-old from Bluewater who has passed away.”

    The driver of the transport was not injured during the collision.

    Reconstruction of the crash scene lasted several hours and Bluewater Highway between Sararas Road and Zurich-Hensall Road reopened around 5:30 p.m.

    (Source: Google)“It’s early in the investigation, but it looks as though the minivan may have gone over into the southbound lane and collided with the tractor-trailer,” said Soldan.

    The tractor-trailer was carrying a full load at the time of the crash.

    Soldan added the investigation is complex and will take several more hours to complete.

    The family of the person who died has been told of their passing.

    “It’s just tragic and our hearts go out to the family,” he added with compassion. 

