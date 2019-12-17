LONDON, ONT. -- Another one-day teachers strike is expected to close public high schools in the Thames Valley and Lambton-Kent school districts on Wednesday.

Talks between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) and the province reportedly ended with a mediator saying the two sides were too far apart to continue.

No new talks are scheduled until the new year.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof says the end of talks makes the the one-day strike a 'virtual certainty.'

Ten school boards are affected by the strike, including the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB).

A statement from the LKDSB released Tuesday reads in part, "If a settlement is not reached and the one-day, full strike proceeds, secondary schools will be closed to students on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, and will reopen to students on Thursday, December 19, 2019."

Teachers have not had a contract since the end of August.

Wage caps, class sizes and mandatory online courses are among the sticking points for the union, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the main issue is compensation.

- With files from The Canadian Press