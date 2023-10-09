London

    • Here’s what you need to know for resumption of the Veltman trial

    WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers.

    The jury has been off since Thursday Oct. 5 and is expected back Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

    The decision now rests with the defence about how the trial proceeds, as the Crown closed their case on Thursday.

    Over 15 court dates, the crown called 19 witnesses, presented nine agreed statements of fact and has catalogued 30 exhibits.

    The trial started with jury selection on Sept. 5 and eight weeks of court time has been set aside.

    The jury was previously told the trial was “ahead of schedule”.

    Here’s what happened last week:

    The trial did not sit on Monday Oct. 2, in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

    Digital Forensic Examiner Sergeant Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service testified for two days.

    He was asked to analyse the data extracted from five electronic devices seized from Veltmans’ apartment.

    Sgt. Guan told the jury he found two manifestos written by two other mass shooters from other countries and two “shooting videos”.

    The jury also learned Veltman wrote his own manifesto, entitled “A White Awakening”.

    CTV News has made an editorial decision to not report the more offensive portions of the manifesto.

    In it, Veltman describes himself as a “white nationalist” who is against mass immigration and multiculturalism.

    As mentioned, the crown concluded its case Thursday morning by submitting 21 short surveillance video clips from inside Veltmans apartment the day before and the early morning hours of the attack.

