

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





London Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault back in May after they obtained a photo of the suspect.

Police say a woman suffered serious injuries in an assault on May 5th in the 800 block of Wharncliffe Road South.

The investigation did not net any arrests however a new photo of the suspect has emerged.

If anyone recognizes the woman in the photo they are asked to contact London Police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman between 25 and 35 years of age. She is approximately 5’4” tall, with a heavy build, black hair and a tongue piercing.