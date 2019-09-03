Featured
Help sought in identifying assault suspect
Female Suspect
Justin Zadorsky, CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 9:43AM EDT
London Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault back in May after they obtained a photo of the suspect.
Police say a woman suffered serious injuries in an assault on May 5th in the 800 block of Wharncliffe Road South.
The investigation did not net any arrests however a new photo of the suspect has emerged.
If anyone recognizes the woman in the photo they are asked to contact London Police.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman between 25 and 35 years of age. She is approximately 5’4” tall, with a heavy build, black hair and a tongue piercing.