Helicopter to install St. Marys Super Splash water attraction this week

A Super Splash fun attraction is seen near Hamilton, Ont. in this submitted photo. A similar setup is coming to St. Marys Ontario later this month. (Submitted) A Super Splash fun attraction is seen near Hamilton, Ont. in this submitted photo. A similar setup is coming to St. Marys Ontario later this month. (Submitted)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election

Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver