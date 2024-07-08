Heavy rainfall expected in London, as hurricane Beryl blows through
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
That could kick off as early as late Tuesday night, and although at this time, Environment Canada says it’s hard to say which areas will be most directly affected, in the past similar weather systems have lead to “torrential downpours”.
Keep an eye out for rainfall warnings and flood warnings, which will likely be issued as Beryl makes it’s way north this week.
