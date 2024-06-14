Heat wave after a comfortable weekend in London area

A beautiful Friday is setting up across southern Ontario as a cold front has moved through.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, cooler and dryer air is expected with a nice fresh breeze.

"We'll start Friday with sunshine, mainly sunny conditions into the afternoon with the breeze feeling nice and cool and dry as we head into Friday evening," said Atchison.

After a nice weekend, a heat wave is expected as we head into Monday with daytime highs set to climb between 32 C and 34 C with the humidex making it feel like the low to mid-40s.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Friday Night: Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25. UV index 1 or low.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.