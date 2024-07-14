Heat warning issued for London and surrounding area
A heat warning that was in effect for the southernmost part of Ontario has been extended to our area.
As of yesterday afternoon, Environment Canada said that a hot and humid mass of air is expected to descend on London, Middlesex, St. Thomas and Sarnia areas this afternoon.
Cooler air is expected to prevail by Tuesday, but in the meantime, it’s essential that you do your best to stay cool, hydrated and limit direct sun exposure.
Want to beat the heat? Don't forget to check which beaches are safe for swimming.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump rally shooting latest: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
The shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.
'Horrific act': Shooting at Trump rally condemned by Trudeau, Poilievre
Canada's prime minister and other leaders condemned political violence following a shooting at a Republican rally Saturday, during what appears to have been an assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump.
Long list of U.S. presidents have been shot or shot at
Multiple presidents and presidential candidates in U.S. history have been shot or shot at.
Biden says he's grateful Trump is safe after rally shooting, denounces political violence
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday he is grateful former President Donald Trump is safe after a shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.
Eyewitnesses describe scene at Trump rally shooting: 'It's pure insanity'
Eyewitnesses described an awful scene following a shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Penn., in which one person was killed and two others injured in what’s being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.
Canada loses on penalties to Uruguay in Copa America 2024 third-place match
Luis Suárez tied the score two minutes into second-half stoppage time, and Uruguay beat Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night to finish third in the Copa America.
Obituary Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per reports
Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, died in his Los Angeles home, according to multiple reports. He was 76.
Former B.C. Realtor has licence cancelled, $130K in penalties for role in mortgage fraud
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
Should you wait to buy or sell your home?
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Elora girl’s memory continues to inspire hope for cancer research
A large crowd gathered under a bright blue sky to remember a young Elora girl whose positive attitude and zest for life continue to inspire others.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump rally shooting latest: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
The shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.
Windsor
-
Union workers celebrate connection of Gordie Howe Bridge
Workers from the Canadian union LIUNA 625 and the American Laborer’s Local 1191 gathered to celebrate their work on the project on Friday – snapping a picture on the nearly completed structure.
-
Windsor Essex Hospice awards $20K to lucky winner of 2nd annual Rubber Duck Race
The Windsor Essex Hospice has awarded $20,000 to the individual who purchased the first duck to cross the finish line at the organization's second annual Rubber Duck Race.
-
Man hit on the head with a bottle, police arrest 21-year-old
At an establishment on Grand Avenue East, a 22-year-old man was hit in the head with a bottle. He later sought medical attention at a local hospital for his head injury.
Barrie
-
Annual Butter Tart Festival returns to Barrie
The annual Butter Tart Festival made its return to downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Muskoka resort's see increased bookings for summer season
This weekend's warm and sunny weather has fuelled an abundance of last-minute bookings at Muskoka resorts.
-
Large crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Emergency services were on the scene of an early morning crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
Obituary
Obituary Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per reports
Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, died in his Los Angeles home, according to multiple reports. He was 76.
-
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
-
Day nine of LCBO workers strike, independent grocery stores steering clear
Three weeks after the provincial government began allowing grocery stores to apply for beer, wine, and cocktail licences, independent grocery stores are stating they are steering clear.
-
Airborne Petawawa joins world record attempt on World Skydiving Day
New to the Ottawa Valley, skydiving company Airborne Petawawa was looking to add their name to the book of world records.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump rally shooting latest: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
The shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.
-
'She was very sweet': girl, 15, fatally struck by alleged impaired driver in Brampton remembered by friends
A 15-year-old girl fatally struck by an alleged impaired driver in Brampton Friday night is being remembered by friends as someone fun, loving and caring.
-
Ontario educational assistant charged after alleged relationship with 14-year-old boy
An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.
Montreal
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Speed bumps aim to slow cyclists down in the Plateau
There are new speed bumps on Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau but they're not for the cars. The street is closed to cars for the summer and pedestrians take priority so the speed bumps are to slow down the cyclists.
-
Preteen author provides guide for parenting in new book
A 10-year-old girl from Montreal has written two books, including one to help parents navigate the difficult preteen years.
Atlantic
-
'I thought we were having an earthquake': tractor trailer strikes N.B. home
A collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Saturday led to the tractor trailer striking a Dieppe home.
-
Halifax Mural Festival brings a pop of colour to the city
The Halifax Mural Festival made its return with parts of downtown becoming one giant canvas for artists from all over.
-
'It's pretty hard': Lobster eating contest in Shediac, N.B., a challenge for participants
The Shediac Lobster Festival is almost over, but those in attendance Saturday got to witness a display of skill and expertise.
Winnipeg
-
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
-
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
-
'It isn't threatening us right now': Flin Flon mayor provides wildfire update
A wildfire near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border isn’t threatening local communities at this time, according to the mayor of Flin Flon, Man.
Calgary
-
Cooler Friday weather results in reduced water consumption
Cooler Calgary weather helped water consumption drop Friday, the city said in its Saturday update.
-
'We have a long history': Calgary’s Ukrainian community celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.
About 50 people gathered in Calgary's East Village to mark the Day of Ukrainian Statehood Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm could bring large hail and strong winds to southeast Alberta
A severe thunderstorm alert was issued for southeastern Alberta on Saturday evening.
Edmonton
-
'They just go ham': How a small insect is leaving a big mess in some Edmonton neighbourhoods
If you've wondered what that sticky stuff all over your car and sidewalk is, it's all thanks to a tiny insect who leaves a big mess.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump rally shooting latest: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
The shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.
-
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
Vancouver
-
'Horrific': B.C. politicians react to Trump's assassination attempt
Reactions are pouring in from politicians of all stripes around the world after former U.S. president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday—including in B.C.
-
More Vancouver alleys could be transformed into public spaces
A plan is in the works to transform more alleys in downtown Vancouver into colourful public spaces.
-
Union Gospel Mission celebrates 25th annual summer barbecue
Volunteers cooked and served 4,000 hamburgers, 4,000 hot dogs and 750 pounds of potato salad in Oppenheimer Park Saturday during Union Gospel Mission's 25th annual summer barbecue.