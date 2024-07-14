LONDON
London

    Heat warning issued for London and surrounding area

    The sun
    A heat warning that was in effect for the southernmost part of Ontario has been extended to our area.

    As of yesterday afternoon, Environment Canada said that a hot and humid mass of air is expected to descend on London, Middlesex, St. Thomas and Sarnia areas this afternoon.

    Cooler air is expected to prevail by Tuesday, but in the meantime, it’s essential that you do your best to stay cool, hydrated and limit direct sun exposure. 

    Want to beat the heat? Don't forget to check which beaches are safe for swimming.

