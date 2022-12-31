'He gave our church exceptional leadership': Diocese of London releases statement on death of Pope Benedict XVI

Bishop Fabbro issued a statement on behalf of the people of the Diocese of London Saturday saying they mourn the death of Pope Benedict XVI who gave their church “exceptional leadership.”

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 after serving as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013, saying he no longer had the strength for the job. He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

“It was a great privilege for me to meet Pope Benedict early in his papacy on the ad limina visit of the Bishops of Canada,” Fabbro said in the statement. “I will always remember his personal warmth to me and his interest in my ministry. He wanted to listen to each of the bishops and hear us speak about the challenges we were facing in our dioceses. He encouraged us to be good shepherds, to be close to our people and to serve them well.”

Fabbro said Pope Benedict was one of the world’s “outstanding public figures” who championed human rights and the dignity of every person. He also said Pope Benedict often wrote about the environment and urged people to be better stewards of the earth, saying it is an extension of the Church’s care of basic human rights.

“We thank God for Pope Benedict, for his holy life and ministry, and we join with countless others around the world who are praying for his eternal rest,” Fabrro said.