An ammonia tank left in a field west of London sprung a small leak early Friday morning prompting London fire crews to respond.

Hazmat was called in to the location of Gideon Drive as a precaution but the minor leak was quickly shut off by the owner of the tank. A small amount of gas could be seen coming from the tank and there was the smell of ammonia in the area.

Fire officials say there was no danger to the public but wanted to have hazmat on scene just a precaution.

The roadway remained open while fire crews were on scene.

The tank was nearly empty and will be towed away by the owner once properly capped.