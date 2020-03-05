LONDON, ONT. -- Perth County OPP are asking the public to keep an eye out for street signs after they disappeared from seven intersections in Monkton, Ont.

Investigators believe the signs went missing over the weekend, between Feb. 28 and March 2.

Provincial police say a few of the signs were recovered after being discarded in town, but most are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.