LONDON, ONT -- A doctor was on scene to help after a two vehicle crash near St. Joseph's Hospital left multiple people injured.

The extent of injuries is not known but paramedics were attending the scene for as many as four patients.

London police confirmed to CTV News that a doctor in the area jumped in to help after the crash.

The collision involved a taxi, it is not known if there was anyone in the taxi beyond the driver at the time of the crash.

Richmond Street was closed between Victoria Street and Cheapside Street while police investigated and the vehicles were removed.