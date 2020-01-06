LONDON, ONT -- It may finally look like a winter wonderland out there but don’t expect it to stick around for long this week.

London and surrounding areas were blanketed in a covering of snow just in time for the kids to head back to school.

However warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast means it’s unlikely to stick around.

For those that can’t stand the shoveling that may be good news, for others who enjoy the winter sights they will have to wait a little longer for consistent winter weather.

There’s no doubt that winter has so far been unseasonably warm. Other than a brief cold spell in November Londoners haven’t had to deal with much snow as of yet.

Day time highs for most of the week are expected to be above zero according to Environment Canada.

Rain is forecasted for Friday and Saturday meaning any lingering snow will be washed away.

Finally don't worry parents, last night's snow was not enough to keep buses down, kids will be returning to school today as planned.