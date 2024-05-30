Fate of parents in sexual and physical abuse case now in the hands of the jury
After nine weeks of testimony and submissions, the fate of a mother and father charged in connection with a horrific child abuse case is now in the hands of a 12-person jury.
Justice Thomas Heeney delivered his lengthy charge to the jury all day and wrapped it up just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.
During the trial, the jury heard evidence from the children that they were tied up, beaten, forced to swallow hot sauce and soap, and sexually assaulted — all at the hands of their parents.
The estranged husband and wife face a total of 41 charges, which include sexual assault with a weapon, incest, and forcible confinement.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2003 and 2020.
The jury has now been sequestered until a verdict is reached.
