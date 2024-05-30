LONDON
    • Fate of parents in sexual and physical abuse case now in the hands of the jury

    London, Ont. courthouse. (CTV file photo) London, Ont. courthouse. (CTV file photo)
    After nine weeks of testimony and submissions, the fate of a mother and father charged in connection with a horrific child abuse case is now in the hands of a 12-person jury.

    Justice Thomas Heeney delivered his lengthy charge to the jury all day and wrapped it up just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

    During the trial, the jury heard evidence from the children that they were tied up, beaten, forced to swallow hot sauce and soap, and sexually assaulted — all at the hands of their parents.

    The estranged husband and wife face a total of 41 charges, which include sexual assault with a weapon, incest, and forcible confinement.

    The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2003 and 2020.

    The jury has now been sequestered until a verdict is reached.

