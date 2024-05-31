OPP recover $100,000 worth of stolen goods

OPP in Huron-Perth have recovered $100,000 worth of stolen property.

On Thursday, members of the street crime unit and the emergency response team used a search warrant at a property in Perth East.

Two people were arrested at an address on Line 52 during the investigation into a stolen trailer.

Items recovered

Tandem axle flatbed trailer

Tandem axle dump trailer

2011 Ford F250

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Kawasaki KX250 dirt bike

2018 Argo XR5

2018 Skidoo Rotax 850 snowmobile

Suzuki street bike

2002 Suzuki G60 street bike

2001 Suzuki XR1 street bike

Aluminum hydraulic dump bin

Cargo Max trailer

Four chainsaws

Additionally, a cell phone and methamphetamine were seized, with a combined valued at approximately $800.

A 47 year old from Perth East and a 42 year old from Perth East have both been charged.