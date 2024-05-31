LONDON
London

    • OPP recover $100,000 worth of stolen goods

    OPP recovered a truck reported stolen as part of a search warrant used in Perth East on May 29, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP recovered a truck reported stolen as part of a search warrant used in Perth East on May 29, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP in Huron-Perth have recovered $100,000 worth of stolen property.

    On Thursday, members of the street crime unit and the emergency response team used a search warrant at a property in Perth East.

    Two people were arrested at an address on Line 52 during the investigation into a stolen trailer.

     

    Items recovered

    • Tandem axle flatbed trailer
    • Tandem axle dump trailer
    • 2011 Ford F250
    • 2018 Dodge Ram 1500
    • 2010 Kawasaki KX250 dirt bike
    • 2018 Argo XR5
    • 2018 Skidoo Rotax 850 snowmobile
    • Suzuki street bike
    • 2002 Suzuki G60 street bike
    • 2001 Suzuki XR1 street bike
    • Aluminum hydraulic dump bin
    • Cargo Max trailer
    • Four chainsaws

     

    Additionally, a cell phone and methamphetamine were seized, with a combined valued at approximately $800.

    A 47 year old from Perth East and a 42 year old from Perth East have both been charged. 

