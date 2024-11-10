Two London Knights win gold at U17 World Hockey Challenge

London Knights Logan Hawery and Caleb Mitchell are returning from the U17 World Hockey Challenge with gold medals around their necks.

Canada White has won the event in back-to-back years, defeating Canada Red 3-1 in the gold medal game on Saturday evening in Sarnia, Ont.

“It's amazing, you know it’s something I dreamed of since I was a little kid and for that to happen is just amazing,” Hawery told the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) after the game.

The London Knight rookie had three assists in the tournament, including one in the championship game.

There are 41 OHL players coming home with medals from this event, including Beckham Edwards of the Sarnia Sting taking gold, and Alessandro Di Iorio of the Sting and Parker Vaughan of St. Thomas, Ont. winning silver for Canada Red.

Hawery, who has one assist in nine games with London this year, said he’ll be carrying this experience back to the Knights.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” said Hawery. “It’s something I’m going to remember all of the rest of my life.”

London Knights Logan Hawery and Caleb Mitchell of the London Knights won gold at the U17 World Hockey Challenge. (Source: Cole Wilton/London Knights)