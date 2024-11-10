Plane crash in Southwest Middlesex

Three people were taken to hospital after a plane crashed in the Municipality of Southwest Middlesex.

At about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders attended the scene of the plane crash on Olde Drive, between Springfield Road and Melbourne Road.

Police have determined that the pilot was attempting to land the small aircraft, when the plane crashed and flipped over upon landing.

Four occupants were on board of the small plane at the time of the crash.

Three were transported by EMS to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fourth individual was uninjured.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will continue with the investigation.