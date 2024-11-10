LONDON
London

    • Plane crash in Southwest Middlesex

    (Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    Three people were taken to hospital after a plane crashed in the Municipality of Southwest Middlesex.

    At about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders attended the scene of the plane crash on Olde Drive, between Springfield Road and Melbourne Road.

    Police have determined that the pilot was attempting to land the small aircraft, when the plane crashed and flipped over upon landing.

    Four occupants were on board of the small plane at the time of the crash.

    Three were transported by EMS to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fourth individual was uninjured.

    The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will continue with the investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News