Special Remembrance Day ceremony in east London focuses on children

One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.

“This is not your traditional Remembrance Day ceremony,” said London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis. “We follow the standard order of precedent, but we involve our students from our local elementary schools so that they have a chance to have an active, hands-on role in remembrance.”

The students took in the small ceremony and expressed why it’s important for them to be there.

“I think it was important because a lot of people made a big sacrifice so that we can have freedom in Canada,” said Adelle Janssen, 11, a student at London Christian Elementary School (LCES).

Jackson Winterhalt, 11, agreed, “I go to Lord Nelson Public School and I came here today to celebrate for the people who fought for us.”

The Argyle Community Association began hosting this event in 2018.

They began inviting students last year.

Sam Newman, an 87-year-old veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy and Air Force, speaks to children at Vimy Ridge Park in in London, Ont. on Nov. 9, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“Students participating in Remembrance Day is important because we think it's valuable for them to know they're part of a bigger story in Canada's past and present,” said Steven Jansssen, principal at LCES. “They value peace, and they value the sacrifice for peace and the ongoing efforts to make sure that there is peace and freedom and space in our land for them to enjoy.”

A powerful moment closed out the event when 87-year-old veteran Sam Newman took the microphone to thank the children.

“I've been here since the first time that we tried this,” said Newman, who served in the Royal Canadian Navy and Air Force. “It gets better every year. We love to see the children out here. We hope that you will all go home knowing and feeling a little bit closer to those that did so much for this country and for the world years ago. Thank you so much for your presence.”