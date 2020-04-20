LONDON, ONT -- A 57-year-old Harriston man is in custody following a weapons call Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Elizabeth Street in Harriston around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, following reports of a man carrying a handgun.

They reportedly arrived to find a man barricaded in an apartment with a weapon.

Nearby apartments were evacuated, and police entered the apartment and arrested the man without incident.

But when they got inside the apartment, police say they found a “suspicious package.”

The OPP’s Explosives Disposal Unit and representatives from CFB Borden arrived on scene to take the package away for analysis.

As it turns out, the suspicious package was inert, and the handgun was really a BB gun.

The 57-year-old Harriston man remains in police custody, awaiting a bail hearing on Monday.

Charges are pending.