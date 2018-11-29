

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





While London has a supervised injection site and potentially two more coming onstream, Elgin and Oxford counties are fighting the opiod crisis in a way that hits closer to home.

Southwestern Public Health has joined with Regional HIV/AIDS Connection and Addiction Services Thames Valley to launch a new harm reduction program in Elgin County.

Every Wednesday a mobile unit brings harm reduction supplies like sterile needles, condoms and naloxone to several different locations throughout Elgin, including St. Thomas, Aylmer, and Port Stanley.

Clients can meet the mobile unit, operated by harm reduction workers and a public health nurse, at a set location and pick up any harm reduction supplies they require.

A similar program has been operating for a number of months in Oxford County with great success, according to those on the front lines. The only difference is that supplies can be home-delivered anywhere in Oxford.

Harm reduction workers say while opioid addiction in rural areas is just as bad as it is in urban settings, it is often far less visible.

The programs are designed to suit the needs of clients in smaller communities and rural settings.

To reach the Oxford and Elgin Mobile Outreach program, call 226-377-7968.