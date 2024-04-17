Hanover police arrest impaired driver found in restaurant drive-thru

LONDON
    A Hanover Police Service's sign is seen in this undated photo. (File) A Hanover Police Service's sign is seen in this undated photo. (File)
    A Hanover man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

    Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Hanover Police Service said they responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on 10th Street.

    Officers said they then found the vehicle in a restaurant’s drive thru.

    The 24-year-old driver from Hanover allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, and resisted arrest. Police said the male suspect hit an officer in the face while attempting to flee, but was quickly apprehended.

    Officers said they seized a small quantity of methamphetamine along with open alcohol from the vehicle.

    The suspect was lodged in police cells and later released when he sobered, facing the following charges.

    • Possession of a schedule 1 substance - methamphetamine
    • Fail or refusal to comply with demand
    • Resist peace officer
    • Operation while prohibited x 2
    • Obstruct peace officer
    • Assault with intent to resist arrest
    • Fail to surrender insurance card
    • Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates
    • Having care or control of a motor vehicle - open liquor
    • Driving while under suspension

