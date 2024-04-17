Hanover police arrest impaired driver found in restaurant drive-thru

A Hanover man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Hanover Police Service said they responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on 10th Street.

Officers said they then found the vehicle in a restaurant’s drive thru.

The 24-year-old driver from Hanover allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, and resisted arrest. Police said the male suspect hit an officer in the face while attempting to flee, but was quickly apprehended.

Officers said they seized a small quantity of methamphetamine along with open alcohol from the vehicle.

The suspect was lodged in police cells and later released when he sobered, facing the following charges.