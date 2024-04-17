Hanover police arrest impaired driver found in restaurant drive-thru
A Hanover man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer.
Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Hanover Police Service said they responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on 10th Street.
Officers said they then found the vehicle in a restaurant’s drive thru.
The 24-year-old driver from Hanover allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, and resisted arrest. Police said the male suspect hit an officer in the face while attempting to flee, but was quickly apprehended.
Officers said they seized a small quantity of methamphetamine along with open alcohol from the vehicle.
The suspect was lodged in police cells and later released when he sobered, facing the following charges.
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance - methamphetamine
- Fail or refusal to comply with demand
- Resist peace officer
- Operation while prohibited x 2
- Obstruct peace officer
- Assault with intent to resist arrest
- Fail to surrender insurance card
- Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates
- Having care or control of a motor vehicle - open liquor
- Driving while under suspension
