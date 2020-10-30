LONDON, ONT. -- A London art gallery has created a distracting scare during the already frightening COVID-19 pandemic.

Benz Gallery, on Adelaide St., just north of Cheapside is running the spooky work of eight, primary local, artists.

"I’m a big horror movie guy collector," operator Greg Benz tells CTV News as he explains his reasoning for creating the show.

But, it also fit with the timing of the opening of his new business in June.

"Opening in a pandemic was a scary movie itself."

Thankfully things have gone reasonable well, even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Show artists had more time at home to create some horror movie classics and originals, in various mediums, including in oil and acrylic portraits, pencil and charcoal sketches and sculptors.

The result is, well, frightening.

A portrait, based on the Hollywood terror thriller, 'The Exorcist' seems to be the hit of the show, so far.

Well, kind of.

London landscape artist Jamie Jardine, changed his style to create classic movie monsters for the Halloween themed art show. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

While the piece, by Dan Tamborro, sold immediately, it seems everyone, including Tamborro himself, is creeped out by it.

"He lives in a studio. But, at night time he’d turn it around, just because, she really stares," Benz states.

Not all the works are based on the monsters and spooks we know. Some, including those by artist Sarah Kane, features original works sure to make you lose some sleep.

London landscape artist Jamie Jardine switched his style for the show, creating portraits of iconic monsters from the TV shows many, over 35, grew up with.

"To this day, I still watch these shows (pointing to horror character) when I’m painting landscapes."

For the Benz gallery show, he initially painted just one picture of Frankenstein, but in short order he had four complete.



Benz Gallery operator, Greg Benz stands between two works (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

The series includes a comedic spin with a painting of the Frankenstein based, 60s TV character, Herman Munster.

The entire show is overseen by Benz, and his mother Marilyn.

She told CTV News, there’s 'no chance' she’s working after dark until it's over, suggesting the art is amazing but creepy enough to keep her out of the gallery after sundown.

The show, which opened on October 16, with limited attendance and mandatory masks, has extended hours on Halloween.

The work of macabre artist Sarah Kane of London (Sean Irvine CTV News)

Normally closed at 2:00 p.m. on a Saturday, the Benz gallery will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on the Saturday.

Interestingly enough, that’s just in time to avoid... the dark.