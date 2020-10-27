LONDON, ONT. -- Old South London can be a scary place at this time of the year, with more than 100 homes decorated to spook trick-or-treaters.

Perry Masse says despite COVID-19 he’s still celebrating, “I’ve been doing it for about 20 years and I just like it. I just always enjoyed Halloween.”

Masse says he will hand out candy as well but will use tongs, “Last year we had about 20 but we've had as many as 90 and not sure this year, hopefully a lot.”

People are still looking to have a howling good time this weekend, even if it’s a little subdued.

“Life goes on right, we're being careful about it but we're just having a small family gathering and we're all going to get dressed up and make the most of it,“ says Deb Nolet, who has adult children.

“You have to be careful and take all of the precautions.”

Chantelle Fox is having a scavenger hunt in the backyard for her kids, “Halloween is supposed to be fun and exciting and kids love it so they might as well get the chance to dress up and be silly and crazy.”

At Spirit Halloween in White Oaks Mall business has been brisk for weeks despite COVID-19.

“It's not drowning people's spirits out and they are coming to celebrate Halloween, picking up a costume and finding their own way to cheer themselves up.” says Sam Nielsen, the assistant manager at the store.

When it comes to Halloween outfits, the big seller this year is in keeping with the COVID-19 theme, health care professional costumes.

Nielsen adds, “People are still super-excited about Halloween and they're finding their own way to celebrate.”

The official HitV Neighbourhood Tour Map is now complete...or at least for now. (It may have to undergo a few changes).... Posted by Halloween in the Village on Sunday, October 25, 2020