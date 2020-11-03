WINGHAM, ONT. -- A hunter had two guns stolen from his pickup truck, while he was out hunting.

Police say the hunter was hunting deer near Hawkins Road Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he heard his truck alarm.

He ran to his truck to find someone had smashed out his windows, and stolen two long guns from his vehicle.

OPP are reminding hunters to try and lock up their guns while their hunting, in their trunk or other lockable compartment. If that’s not possible, police suggest keeping the firearms out of direct sight in the vehicle, and to lock their vehicle.