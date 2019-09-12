A former OHL player has pleaded guilty in connection with a brutal murder involving a London, Ont. father of two.

Tony Huff-Williams was charged in connection with the stabbing death of 44-year-old Roy Gowdy.

Gowdy died after an altercation at his home on Grey Street in April 24, 2018.

Huff-Williams, 36, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a London court on Thursday.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing of another man that same night at a Simcoe street address. That man was hospitalized, but survived the attack.

The court heard Huff-Williams had been consuming drugs on the night in question.

Crown attorney Vanessa Decker told the court, "The accused told police he stabbed the victim twice in the neck." She continued, "The accused told police where he buried the knife."

Family friend Darleene Johnston says the feeling of loss after Gowdy's death is constant.

"For the family it's been very trying, I mean we miss him. We don't get to see him anymore…If somebody was hungry he'd show up at your door with food and make sure that you got to eat. If you were cold he gave you the shirt off his back. Roy had a heart, he had a big heart."

As to whether or not the family will find closure with the guilty plea, she added, "I don't think there really is any kind of closure to a situation like this. Maybe, you know, once this is over there will be some, but right now it's very hard to deal with, it's very emotional."

Huff-Williams was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on Dec. 19.

That's when the family is expected to deliver their victim impact statements.

Johnston says, "He has a lot of friends and family that miss him and they want to write their speeches and make it be known how well he was loved and still is."