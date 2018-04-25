

CTV London





One man is in custody following a murder in the Soho neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m. officers were called to 530 Grey Street in response to a reported stabbing.

Police and paramedics found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital to be treated but soon after died from his wounds.

Police have identified the victim as Roy Joseph Gowdy, 44, of London.

CTV News has learned the identity of the accused. His name is Tony Huff-Williams.

He is currently charged with aggravated assault, assault and uttering threats.

Neighbours told CTV News that a man and a woman live at the address and that they heard nothing until the sirens.

“We heard nothing. All of a sudden there were bunch of cop cars here, we don’t know what was going on,” said Ted Johnston who lives across the street.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).