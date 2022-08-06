Group of Ontarians relay 1600km for organ transplant program donations 

A 1,600 km relay is coming to an end on Saturday with the Move for Life team who have been travelling across the province to help raise funds for an organ transplant program in London, Ont.

There are currently 50 volunteers participating in the relay, ranging between the ages of 11-80.

Since Aug. 1, the group has been travelling 24/7, including cycling, running, rollerblading, and swimming.

Those involved include kidney, liver, and heart transplant recipients.

Jillian Best, is an organ donor recipient and the executive director of the foundation. She chose 1600 km for their goal as it represents the number of people waiting for an organ transplant in the province.

“It’s been exciting, exhausting and well worth it,” said Brad Tilson.

In an effort to give back to the community Tilson wanted to participate in the relay, as his grandfather was given a heart transplant which allowed him to live another 25 years.

“The adventure has been phenomenal. We’ve accomplished so much and it’s going to help so many people in the future,” he said.

As of Saturday they have raised $62,000 in donations which will go to the

University Hospitals Transplant program to support the ARP initiative.

On Saturday afternoon the participants finished walking the last 1.5 km together from Masonville Mall to University Hospital.