Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes

A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.

A public meeting to discuss the developers' application for the south London property is slated for March 19.

CTV News London reached out to the owner of the Fitness Forum, Alec Pinchin. He declined an interview request but confirmed it would be several years before anything changes.

Pinchin said he plans to operate Fitness Forum well into 2027.

The three-level facility at 900 Jalna Blvd. remains unique in Canada.

Opened in 1985, Fitness Forum was one of the first membership-based gyms in North America to go beyond free weights and treadmills.

Its design, which includes an indoor running track and pool, along with squash and racketball courts, earned several awards.

Although the business never expanded to multiple locations, its design elements and business model were duplicated by other gyms, which have evolved into the fitness centres of today.

An artist's rendering shows the stacked townhome development proposed to be built on the current site of the Fitness Forum at 900 Jalna Blvd. in London, Ont. (Source: City of London)