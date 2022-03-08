Grim anniversary for Huron County OPP
Wednesday marks a grim anniversary for the Huron County OPP.
On March 8, 2010, Huron OPP Constable Vu Pham was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The 15 year OPP veteran was killed by Fred Preston, a Sundridge, Ont. native, who was wanted by police for threats made to a Huron County resident.
Pham was shot by Preston along the side of the road just north of the community of Winthrop, about 10 minutes north of Seaforth.
Police from across North America converged on Wingham, Pham’s hometown, for his funeral in the days following the shooting.
Originally from Vietnam, Pham was an OPP officer in Parry Sound and Cochrane before transferring to Huron County.
A steel cross marking the spot where Pham was killed is still erected along County Road 12 in Huron County.
A bridge in has also been named in his honour.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crisis in Ukraine: To Russia, it's a 'special military operation' not 'war'
Russia insists that it is not at 'war' in Ukraine, instead referring to its violent campaign as a 'special military operation.'
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Energy emergency developing, spawned by the war in Ukraine
Canada talks a good game at these critical times but our failure to step up to the plate with respect to our NATO obligations speaks volumes about our lack of action to back up our brave words, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Latvians, Ukrainians face shared experiences, develop bonds
Ukrainians fleeing war and heading to Latvia are being met with compassion, as people from both countries share an understanding of the circumstances.
Kitchener
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
-
'A text message once a day saying 'we are alive': Ukrainians in Waterloo Region worry for family unable to leave home country
Caring for elderly parents, sheltering in basements sometimes without electricity, Ukrainians in Waterloo Region fear for family members back home.
-
Top doctor to give update on Ontario plan to ‘live with and manage COVID-19’ Wednesday
Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday amid speculation that the government could move to ease or altogether lift masking requirements in the coming weeks.
Windsor
-
Windsorites book Airbnbs in Ukraine with no intention to check in
On paper, Windsor resident Anissa Noakes is visiting Ukraine, but she really has no plans to travel soon.
-
'It has become a war': Clock is ticking to find new Chatham emergency homeless shelter
New options are being explored in Chatham-Kent to house the homeless as the lease on the current emergency housing provider at the Travelodge Hotel is set to expire at the end of May.
-
Tampon Tuesday effort hopes to help homeless girls and women in need
Tampon Tuesday is a day dedicated to raising awareness and support for homeless women and girls in need of menstrual hygiene products.
Barrie
-
Owen Sound police officers share bond after live-saving transplant
Two police officers in Owen Sound share a forever bond after one offered to help save the other's life with a liver transplant.
-
Crash involving snowplows, tractor-trailer shuts down portion of Hwy 400
A three-vehicle crash involving two snowplows and a tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Highway 400 early Tuesday morning.
-
Infectious disease specialist cautions travellers to be vigilant over March Break
March break is around the corner, and with restrictions easing in Ontario and in parts of the world, Dr. Susy Hota, an infectious disease specialist, urges caution.
Northern Ontario
-
Top doctor to give update on Ontario plan to ‘live with and manage COVID-19’ Wednesday
Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday amid speculation that the government could move to ease or altogether lift masking requirements in the coming weeks.
-
Pair of northern Ont. coworkers win $100,000
Two colleagues from northern Ontario have won big after playing the lottery together for six years.
-
Sudbury encampment poses electrical safety concerns
There are two tents set up by a cement wall bedside a high voltage area in downtown Sudbury and the city confirms an electrical box has been tampered with.
Ottawa
-
Life in the Ottawa Valley as seen at the gas pumps
The rising cost of gas is affecting rural life in eastern Ontario in different ways than in the city.
-
Teen seriously injured in assault at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following an incident at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School.
-
Ottawa police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Toronto
-
Top doctor to give update on Ontario plan to ‘live with and manage COVID-19’ Wednesday
Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday amid speculation that the government could move to ease or altogether lift masking requirements in the coming weeks.
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
-
Police identify 39-year-old man as Hamilton's first homicide victim this year
Hamilton police have identified the city’s first homicide victim of the year after a gunshot victim was located Sunday.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Legault nixes cutting gas tax, saying that cheques to households will offset spiralling cost of living
The government's approach is meant to disproportionately help people with less money, Legault said. He promised bigger discussions of inflation and housing costs in the upcoming provincial election.
Atlantic
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
'We were 100 per cent sure': Mounties mistakenly thought N.S. gunman had shot himself
On Wednesday, the commission of inquiry investigating the case is expected to release a document describing what happened immediately after the killer, Gabriel Wortman, left the rural enclave at around 10:45 p.m., driving a replica RCMP cruiser and disguised as a Mountie.
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
Winnipeg
-
3 in hospital; 80 vehicles involved in series of crashes closing McGillivray Boulevard
Winnipeg police say three people have been taken to hospital after a series of crashes involving around 80 vehicles closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
Tories deny opposition accusations that premier misled Manitobans on ICU patient transfers
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government says Premier Heather Stefanson, who was health minister at the time, didn't know COVID-19 patients were set to be transferred out of province last May, while she was suggesting publicly Manitoba could handle a surge in cases.
Calgary
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
COVID-19 booster doses available for Albertans aged 12-17 starting next week
The province announced Tuesday that Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 will soon be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Calgary police investigate afternoon shooting reported in Redstone
Calgary police are investigating reports of shots fired in the community of Redstone on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
COVID-19 booster doses available for Albertans aged 12-17 starting next week
The province announced Tuesday that Albertans between the ages of 12 and 17 will soon be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
EPSB suspending COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff
The Edmonton Public School Board is suspending its COVID-19 vaccine regulation policy for staff.
Vancouver
-
Daughter of Langley, B.C., woman murdered in 1998 furious her mother's killer wants parole
In the days following her mother’s April 1998 murder, Rupy Sidhu spoke to the media pleading for information about the killer or killers who shot Baljit Kondolay in the driveway of their Langley, B.C., home.
-
B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again amid vaccine mandate questions
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals continued to shrink Tuesday, as questions swirled over the government's plans for an expanded vaccine mandate for health-care workers.
-
Campaign offers hope to drug users amid record breaking overdose deaths
Ahead of a new B.C. Coroners Service report into illicit drug overdose deaths in the province, one organization is highlighting a group that it says is underserved when it comes to treatment and recovery.