LONDON, ONT -- Grey-Bruce region surpasses 200,000 vaccine doses locally as of Thursday, says Grey-Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) on Saturday via a release.

Since the last week of June 2021, vaccine doses shot up by 140,000.

As of end of day, on July 15th:

• 74% of the eligible population with 1 dose of vaccine (up from 70% last week of June)

• 61% of the eligible population with 2 doses of the vaccine (up from 24% last week of June)

The health unit calls the increase vaccination doses 'a milestone' and 'success' noting that disassembling of targeted immunization campaigns begins end of July.

In a two day case count, GBHU reported 20 new COVID-19 cases for the region.

Here is where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine:

- Pop-up mobile clinics (e.g. at rooming homes, unregistered shelters, …)

- Drive-through clinics (e.g. at gyms, hockey games, malls…)

- First Nations clinics (at both Nawash and Saugeen First Nations)

- Hospital delivery (through ER as well as inpatient)

- Workplace clinics

The traditional vaccine system will also continue to play a major role in increasing coverage and providing a long term vaccine rollout:

- Pharmacy (35 locations)

- Primary Care clinics (12 locations)

- Health unit vaccine clinic, school vaccinations