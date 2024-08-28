Grey Bruce Public Health investigating dog bite in Port Elgin
A dog biting incident on Tuesday has Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) seeking the owner of the animal to confirm it’s vaccination status.
Just before 7:00 a.m. a woman was bitten by a small, light brown dog believed to be a poodle mix, in Port Elgin near the roundabout at Devonshire Road and Waterloo Street.
The dog was with a man in his seventies.
GBPH needs to confirm that the dog is not infectious with rabies, and to verify the health of the animal, to ensure that the victim can avoid rabies post-exposure treatment if unnecessary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GBPH.
