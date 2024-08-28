LONDON
London

    • Grey Bruce Public Health investigating dog bite in Port Elgin

    (Source: PeopleImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Grey Bruce Public Health) (Source: PeopleImages/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Grey Bruce Public Health)
    Share

    A dog biting incident on Tuesday has Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) seeking the owner of the animal to confirm it’s vaccination status.

    Just before 7:00 a.m. a woman was bitten by a small, light brown dog believed to be a poodle mix, in Port Elgin near the roundabout at Devonshire Road and Waterloo Street.

    The dog was with a man in his seventies.

    GBPH needs to confirm that the dog is not infectious with rabies, and to verify the health of the animal, to ensure that the victim can avoid rabies post-exposure treatment if unnecessary.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact GBPH.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News