A belt buckle in the shape of a hand grenade was cause for alarm Tuesday morning at the London International Airport.

Around 5 a.m., staff at the airport were screening luggage when they discovered the item.

London police were called in to investigate and it was determined it was not an explosive.

Police say while it isn’t illegal to carry or wear grenade-shaped belt buckles, it can cause a problem at airports and other secure areas.