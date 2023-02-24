Grants to fund 'shed' therapy for Ontario farmers

As a lifelong farmer, Glen McNeil has talked to his fellow food producers about the weather, crop prices, and livestock, a lot, but not much was ever said about each other’s feelings.

“Unfortunately, mental health is something we didn’t openly talk about in the past, and we need to change that,” says McNeil, who is also Huron County’s Warden.

Folks at the Gateway Centre for Excellence in Rural Health are aiming to change that. Through a $25,000 grant from Hydro One, they’re launching S.H.E.D Talks. Bringing mental health and farming experts, right into farmer’s sheds and barns.

“Why not have it somewhere the farmers are most comfortable,” says Becky Higgs, Project Lead for the S.H.E.D (Sustaining Health through Empowerment and Dedication) Talks.

Instead of bringing farmers to the experts, the Goderich based, Gateway Centre is bringing experts on farming and the associated anxieties that come with producing food, directly to sheds and barns across Huron County, starting next month. Why’s it important? A recent study by the University of Guelph found that 1 in 4 Ontario farmers had considered suicide in the past 12 months.

“The main thing is the isolation piece. Financial stressors, as well. Those financial stressors are often out their control, like the weather, in regards to crops and livestock well-being. Their hours aren’t 9 to 5, they’re based on productivity. They really do have a lot of unique stressors,” says Higgs.

S.H.E.D Talks is one of 25 projects across Ontario receiving $25,000 a piece, through Hydro One’s Energizing Life Community Fund.

“This particular grant is a rural focus, but our grants as a whole, are focused on emotional, physical, and psychological safety,” says Jay Armitage, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Hydro One.

S.H.E.D Talks haven’t even started yet, and there’s already interest in expanding the program, to sheds and barns, across Ontario.

“We had some people reach out from Chatham area. We’ve also had many farmers volunteer their shed and barn for these S.H.E.D Talks. Even other occupations coming up to us, saying, why can’t we have a S.H.E.D Talks for our occupation. It’s a very versatile program, which we hope to launch in other communities, as well,” says Higgs, who is also a Masters student in Counselling Psychology.

McNeil, for one, is fully on board.

“When you have the opportunity to participate in S.H.E.D Talks, you realize, that other farmers are experiencing the same pressures. You’re not alone,” says McNeil.

To learn more about S.H.E.D Talks, you can visit https://www.gatewayruralhealth.ca/shed-talks.