LONDON, ONT -- St. Thomas police are praising the actions of a Good Samaritan who found a large amount of cash in a private parking lot and turned it into authorities.

Police say the cash was found strewn about a lot on Elm Street.

The citizen collected the bill and brought them to police.

The cash is being held for safekeeping by police until the owner is located.

Police did not say how much cash was found but said the amount was “substantial.”