After nearly 80 days on the picket lines workers at the salt mine in Goderich voted in favour of a three-year contract Monday with Compass Minerals.

The 350 members of Unifor Local 16-0 will be back at work by Wednesday,

The union and the company were back at the bargaining table last Thursday.

Compass Minerals agreed to more talks after union members decided to set up a blockade outside the mine to stop replacement workers from getting in.

Initially the company threatened legal action but then negotiations resumed and a deal was reached.

Compass Minerals released details of the tentative deal on their website ahead of the vote Monday.

According to the posting the deal would include wage increases over the next three years, no change to the pension plan, an increase in overtime pay, changes to work assignment, and more flexible work practices.

The tentative agreement was reached Saturday after 12 weeks on strike action.