GO train improvements to London, Ont. teased in Ontario budget

Go Train service will begin from London, Ont. to Toronto, Ont. beginning Oct. 18, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News) Go Train service will begin from London, Ont. to Toronto, Ont. beginning Oct. 18, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver