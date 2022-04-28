GO train improvements to London, Ont. teased in Ontario budget

The GO train pilot project connecting London, St. Marys and Stratford to Toronto appears to be in line for a major upgrade.

While light on details, the 2022 Ontario budget hints at capital and service investments that would enhance rail travel on the route that currently requires about four hours to travel between London and Toronto.

Regarding the London GO rail extension the budget reads, “Ontario is proceeding with planning work and investments for track improvements to support implementation of faster and more frequent service between London and Union Station in Toronto.”

Infrastructure improvements along the tracks that connects London to Stratford could allow faster GO train travel.

“Ontario is transforming the GO Transit rail network into a modern, reliable, and fully integrated rapid transit network that will reduce commute times and improve access and convenience across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and into southwestern Ontario by steadily increasing service with faster trains, more stations and seamless connections.”

GO train’s London extension launched on October 18, 2021.

Last year, the city council decided to pursue the development of a regional transportation hub in downtown London that would connect rail, buses, rapid transit and other modes of travel on one site.