Taking Halloween to new heights at Children’s Hospital in London, Ont.
Six members from the London police Emergency Response Unit (ERU) donned various Halloween costumes and rappelled down the side of the Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) on Thursday.
"A few months ago, we did this in our uniforms, and we got a great response from the children. So, we thought we would try and put some more smiles on some more kids' faces," said Const. Darren Broostad, who was dressed up as Luigi.
While the event was rewarding for all those involved, London police said it was also a training experience.
"All our tactical officers are trained in rappelling. But we're also using this opportunity as a training opportunity. So, we have a lot of what they call 'rappel masters' on the line day that are also trying to coach our newer members of the tactical team," explained LPS Deputy Chief, Treena MacSween.
Staff at Children's Hospital also held their held a reverse trick or treat event.
“Anybody who can put on an outfit and we go throughout the entire hospital. Our inpatient, our critical care unit, down to the emergency department, to our mental health unit, and give candies to the kids who can't be out there, so it's its a wonderful day," said Vice President of the Children's Hospital, Nash Syed.
London Police Service members of Emergency Response Unit prepare to rappel on the side of Children's Hospital in London, Ont. on Oct. 31, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
