    Gunfire reported after road rage incident: South Bruce OPP

    Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to gunfire on Wednesday.

    Around 11 p.m., OPP were sent to a home on Bruce Road 1 near Paisley.

    According to police, a pickup truck followed another vehicle to a home where gunshots were fired after an earlier interaction on the road.

    No injuries have been reported to police, but investigators remain at the scene on Thursday.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

