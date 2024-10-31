Vest with police crest sewn on among items seized by police in Sarnia bust

A high-risk traffic stop has resulted in charges for a Sarnia man.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sarnia police Major case Action Team (MCAT) stopped a vehicle in the area of Russell Street and Durand Street — a man was arrested for unauthorized possession of a weapon.

After the stop, a search warrant was used at a home on Devonshire Road where police seized several items including loaded weapons and a ballistic vest that had an old Sarnia police crews sewn on the front of it.

Items seized

Loaded .380 calibre Taurus handgun

Leather holster

Black tactical vest with an old Sarnia Police Service Crest sewn on it

Blue ballistic vest

.22 Caliber Cooey rifle

5 shotgun shells

28 rounds of .380 calibre hollow point ammunition (10 of which were in a magazine inserted into the Taurus handgun)

1 round of 9mm ammunition

A 46-year-old Sarnia man was held for a bail hearing and charged with 15 firearms-related offences.