Vest with police crest sewn on among items seized by police in Sarnia bust

    Items seized by Sarnia police as part of an investigation on Oct. 30, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Items seized by Sarnia police as part of an investigation on Oct. 30, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    A high-risk traffic stop has resulted in charges for a Sarnia man.

    Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sarnia police Major case Action Team (MCAT) stopped a vehicle in the area of Russell Street and Durand Street — a man was arrested for unauthorized possession of a weapon.

    After the stop, a search warrant was used at a home on Devonshire Road where police seized several items including loaded weapons and a ballistic vest that had an old Sarnia police crews sewn on the front of it.

    Items seized

    • Loaded .380 calibre Taurus handgun
    • Leather holster
    • Black tactical vest with an old Sarnia Police Service Crest sewn on it
    • Blue ballistic vest
    • .22 Caliber Cooey rifle
    • 5 shotgun shells
    • 28 rounds of .380 calibre hollow point ammunition (10 of which were in a magazine inserted into the Taurus handgun)
    • 1 round of 9mm ammunition

    A 46-year-old Sarnia man was held for a bail hearing and charged with 15 firearms-related offences.

