'Sharecrows' fundraiser hopes to break records in Saugeen Shores
If you’ve driven around Port Elgin or Southampton this month, you’ve probably noticed dozens of scarecrows set up on people’s front lawns.
“The more creative, the better. My scarecrows, they're not traditional scarecrows. They're made out of ironing boards, and as people drive around, they'll see there’s just amazing creativity from the community coming together. And that's part of the fun, right?” sais Cherly Pauchuk of the Chantry Island Cham-bettes.
These aren’t just scarecrows set up for Halloween, these are “sharecrows,” part of a fundraiser for four Saugeen Shores food banks.
“We're inviting people to get a map, take a tour, take along some nonperishable food items and treat the scarecrows. And we collect all that food and all the cash,” said Pauchuk.
Pauchuk and her fellow Chantry Island Cham-bettes raised $6,000 and three tonnes of food from their sharecrow tour last year. They hope to exceed that this year.
“Sharecrows” in Saugeen Shores on Oct. 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“Well, the idea started five years ago when COVID shut down all our charitable offerings for the community. So, we came up with the idea of this sharecrow tour, and it's just kind of evolved over the last five years,” said Pauchuk.
There are 85 sharecrows set up across Saugeen Shores. All the food gets collected Nov. 1, and the sharecrows are put away for another year.
But, the idea may grow beyond Port Elgin and Southampton next October.
Pauchuk has set up a digital toolkit for other charitable organizations across North America to set up their own sharecrow food and fundraiser.
Cheryl Pauchuk helped create Saugeen Shores’ “Sharecrow” foodbank fundraiser, with her fellow Chantry Island Cham-bettes, seen on Oct. 31, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“We're getting ready to roll this out across North America for 2025. So, communities all across the country can have a really fun, cool event that's community driven. It's a win for the food bank, it's a win for nonprofits, and it's a win for the community to come together for a greater good,” said Pauchuk.
You can learn more about the effort on their website.
