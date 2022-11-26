Get ready to hit the ice: London skating rinks opening soon

Get ready to lace those skates up, city ice rinks will be opening soon.

Weather permitting, the trail at Storybook Gardens will be available to the public starting Dec. 3.

Victoria Park’s outdoor rink will open on Dec. 9.

However, the ice at Covent Garden Market won’t be ready until early January.

It’s free to skate at the market and Victoria Park, but there is an admission charge of $ $4.50 for adults and $3.50 for those ages 17 and under at Storybook Gardens.