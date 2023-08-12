Get Inked: Tattoo expo returns to London this weekend

Tattoo Artists from as far away as Taiwan are in London this weekend for the Inked Circus Tattoo Expo.

The floor of Budweiser Gardens is the venue for the three day event that has returned for the second time, the last show being held in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

“A lot of people don’t realize what we know today as modern tattoo actually started as with the circus, the carnival performers,” said Organizer Domenic Amatiello. “So you know, you’d have the tattooed lady. Well, her boyfriend was the tattoo artist behind the tent. So, we decide to bring the carnival back into the tattoo culture were it belongs.”

More than 150 artists will be in an out of the event placing ink on willing attendees.

Organizers said traditional, realism and other types of tattoos are being created by artists.

Along with skin ink there are jewelry vendors, music and even sideshows.