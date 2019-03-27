

CTV London





Masonville Public School will be getting its expansion.

Trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board voted in favour of using surplus funds to help pay for the expansion.

The amount of surplus funds being used comes in at a little more than $2.4-million. In March of 2018 the Ministry of Education approved a $5.9-million expansion, however unexpected enrolment growth led to a revised plan with a total cost of $8.3-million.

The school was built to hold 363 students but requires the use of 14 portables as the school now has more than 600 students.

The project includes the following:

Addition:

9 Classrooms

2 Kindergarten Classrooms and 1 Partial Kindergarten Classroom

1 Learning Support Room

Washrooms

Mechanical Space

Double Gymnasium

Renovations: