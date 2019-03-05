

It appears funding cuts from the province will result in some changes at the Thames Valley District School Board.

CTV News has obtained a memo, from director of education Laura Elliott to board staff that was sent out late Tuesday afternoon.

In it she says, thanks to the end of targeted funding from Queen's Park under the "local priority funding model" positions hired from this money as of Aug. 31 will end.

Meanwhile, the province has yet to announce or release cash from the "Grants For Student Needs" fund.

The memo says given the uncertainty of this provincial funding all learning coordinator positions and teachers on special assignment positions will be declared surplus.

Although Elliott says the board anticipates there will be no job losses after retirements, resignations and through redeployment.