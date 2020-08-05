LONDON, ONT -- A virtual funding announcement is expected Wednesday morning for public transit in several southwestern Ontario communities.

Details of the funding announcement have not been released but it will impact St. Thomas, Point Edward, Hanover, LaSalle, Chatham-Kent, Leamington, Woodstock, and West Elgin.

The announcement will be held online and can be accessed by the public through the City of St. Thomas’ Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna will be joined by Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott, Minister and MPP Jeff Yurek, and Mayor of St. Thomas Joe Preston.

More information will be released once it becomes available.